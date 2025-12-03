Father Watched Son Die, Police Investigate Rap Beef In Birthday Party Massacre In Stockton

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A man desperately tried to save his 14-year-old son after gunmen targeted rappers at a Stockton birthday party, killing four.

Patrick Peterson watched his 14-year-old son, Amari, crawl across the floor, blood streaming from his face, as gunfire erupted at what should have been a joyful birthday celebration in Stockton.

The father desperately attempted CPR on his dying child after multiple gunmen opened fire at Monkey Space banquet hall Saturday evening, targeting local rappers MBNel and FlyBoy Doughy in an attack that killed four people and wounded 11 others.

“All I can see is my son crawling on the ground and me trying to resuscitate him,” Peterson told ABC10. “I just heard gunshots and then the shooter came in. I turned my back, and I looked at him and I just start seeing him shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot.”

Amari Peterson died from a gunshot wound just above his heart during the 6 P.M. assault at the 2-year-old’s birthday party. His sister was grazed by bullets in the chaos that claimed victims ranging from 8 to 30 years old.

“Everybody running off and my son is just sitting there crawling, just trying to get up,” Peterson said. “I’m trying to give him CPR… and he just has blood coming out of his face. It’s just something that a father should never have to go through.”

The grieving father described Amari as a sports-loving teenager with a gentle spirit. “He loved sports, he loved football. He loved basketball,” Peterson said. “He ran a little bit of track but overall, he was a gentle soul.”

Peterson said the traumatic scene replays constantly in his mind. “I’m like laying over my son while he’s sitting there breathing… trying to breathe…” he said. “Every day he would tell me, ‘Dad, I love you. Dad, I appreciate you.’ Every night, every morning that boy would tell me he loved me.”

Law enforcement officials confirmed the shooting was a calculated attack targeting Filipino-American rapper MBNel, who is an admitted member of the Muddy Boy Crips and his associate, FlyBoy Doughy, who is an admitted member of the FlyBoy Crips.

Both rappers were among the 15 people shot during the celebration.

“This was a targeted act,” San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Brent told reporters during a late-night press conference.

MBNel, known for his 2020 album Born To Win, had revealed his location on social media shortly before the ambush. The 28-year-old rapper previously survived a similar assassination attempt in September 2020 and was later arrested during a gang-related investigation.

MBNel’s father, Junior Dongon, told The New York Post his son is now in hiding and fearing for his life.

“He just came to drop off a present at his friend’s party, whose daughter was the celebrant,” Dongon said. “He was shot, but he is OK. … He called me and said, ‘Don’t say anything to anybody.”

Some are claiming the attack appears connected to an ongoing feud between MBNel’s crew and the EBK gang, whose members include popular rapper EBK Jaaybo.

The Stockton-based EBK Jaaybo, who is allegedly affiliated with the 2100 Nightengale Bloods, was removed from NBA YoungBoy’s “MASA” tour earlier this year after his arrest in Arkansas.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi confirmed the shooting was gang-related violence, calling it “domestic terrorism.” She said President Trump’s advisers contacted her on Sunday, offering federal assistance in the manhunt.

“Let’s call it what it is. This is domestic terrorism. This is gang violence, and it has to stop in our city,” Fugazi told Fox40.

The other victims killed were ages 8, 9 and 21. An 8-year-old victim was identified as Maya Lupian, according to local reports. The wounded included children ages 9, 12 and 15, with injuries ranging from age 22.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow made an emotional plea for public assistance Sunday.

“I am confident in our team and with the work that we have done so far that we will find these animals that did this and bring them justice, but we still need the public’s help,” Withrow said.

Investigators believe multiple gunmen participated in the coordinated assault. Witnesses reported gunfire coming from several locations during the attack.

The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the case. District Attorney Ron Freitas urged the shooters to “turn yourself in immediately.”

As of Wednesday morning (December 3) no arrests had been made and the gunmen remain at large.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the massacre as authorities work to prevent further retaliation in the ongoing gang conflict.