Fetty Wap Lawyers Claim He Resorted To Drug Dealing Due To Pandemic

Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Fetty Wap’s attorneys requested a lenient punishment for their client, who awaits sentencing for a federal drug charge.

According to Billboard, the rapper’s lawyers sought a five-year prison sentence. Fetty Wap is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

“What makes this case unusual is [Fetty Wap’s] motivation,” his attorneys wrote. “Personal gain was not his motivation. Rather, he was motivated by his commitment to financially support others. He now realizes that he does not have to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders.”

Sentencing guidelines recommended Fetty Way spend seven to nine years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in 2022.

Fetty Wap’s attorneys said he struggled with financial burdens during the COVID-19 pandemic. They argued his drug dealing stemmed from a lapse in judgment.

“Suddenly it felt like life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many,” the lawyers wrote. “His judgment became impaired. Desperate to keep up with his financial obligations, [Fetty Wap] became involved in the instant offense for a few months in the spring of 2020.”

Fetty Wap was originally supposed to be sentenced in January. His sentencing was delayed twice over the past five months.