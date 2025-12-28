Flavor Flav Fears Missing Taylor Swift Wedding Despite King Swiftie Status

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav admitted he was not invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, but is still embracing his King Swiftie role

Flavor Flav got real about his Taylor Swift fandom and his fears about wedding invites. The Hip-Hop legend said he didn’t receive an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, despite being crowned “King Swiftie” by fans.

Flav Flav talked to PEOPLE at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and said, “No, I didn’t get an invite to the wedding. I ain’t expect one. You know what I’m saying? The whole nine. But they know they got my blessings and if she invites me, you dig? All right. I’m going. King Swiftie going to be at the wedding.”

The rapper has been a huge Taylor Swift fan for years. He first met Swift at the iHeartRadio Awards in March 2023. After that, he went to multiple Eras Tour shows and even got a special shout-out from Swift herself during her Hamburg, Germany, show.

Flavor Flav said his favorite Taylor Swift song is “Bad Blood” because “that’s everybody’s relationships, or everybody’s families, or everybody’s friendships.”

At the 2024 Grammys, Flav spoke directly with Swift. “I said, ‘You know they call me King Swiftie?’ She said, ‘I know!’ Yo, when I heard her say that, that was huge for me.”

Swift has shown love back to Flav. During her Eras Tour stop in Hamburg, Germany, she spotted him in the crowd and gave him a shout-out from the stage. Flav posted a video on social media showing Swift pointing at him and saying, “Flavor Flav!” He was so excited, he captioned it “Coming straight to Germany to see me!!!”

Flav has also been working on getting ordained so he can officiate Swift and Kelce’s wedding if they ask. At the 2025 Black Music Action Coalition Gala, he said, “And if she does, hopefully if I have my license in time, I want to be the one officiating the wedding.”

Despite not yet receiving a wedding invite, Flav stays supportive. He said Swift and Kelce have his blessings and he’d happily accept a last-minute invitation.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are quietly planning a wedding with privacy as the top priority. The couple has not shared a date or location and has kept details private.