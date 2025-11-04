Flavor Flav Heads To “Dancing With The Stars” To Celebrate Rock Hall Inductees

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flava Flav brings his legendary Hip-Hop energy to the ballroom as ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” welcomes the Public Enemy co-founder as a guest judge for Tuesday’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night episode.

The 65-year-old rapper will evaluate celebrity contestants alongside regular judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli during the November 4 broadcast at 8 P.M. ET/PT.

The themed episode celebrates music legends with performances set to iconic tracks from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Producers selected Flava Flav to represent Hip-Hop’s influence on the Hall of Fame, with the show opening to a mashup of Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power.”

The choice reflects Hip-Hop’s growing recognition within the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which inducted Public Enemy in 2013.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCWpYwU_49w

The episode features live performances from Grammy-winning Hall of Fame inductees Kool & the Gang and Chicago. Additional musical tributes include a tour number to OutKast’s “Hey Ya!” and a troupe dance to Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground.”

Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will join competing teams for the first time this season, adding another layer of excitement to the competition format.

Flava Flav’s television appearance comes during an active period for Public Enemy. The group recently released new music for Grammy consideration, including their latest project, Black Sky Over the Projects, which was released in June 2025.

The rapper has maintained visibility through social media and live performances throughout 2024 and 2025, and he recently revealed that he would be the hypeman for the USA Olympic bobsled and skeleton teams.