Gloria Estefan Blasts Lawsuit Claims About Secret Tunnel To Diddy’s Mansion

Gloria Estefan has denied all claims linking her or her husband Emilio to a lawsuit involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Gloria Estefan is standing firmly by her husband Emilio while unequivocally denying explosive allegations tied to a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The Grammy-winning singer was named in a federal suit filed by Manzaro Joseph, who claims he was sexually assaulted at a 2015 party on Star Island allegedly connected to Diddy.

The lawsuit alleges Joseph was transported through a tunnel from the Estefans’ property to Diddy’s mansion. Emilio is named as a defendant — Gloria is not.

In a sworn declaration, Gloria flatly rejected the claims, calling them damaging to their decades-long reputation in Miami and worldwide.

She stressed that she and Emilio were not living in the property at the time and that it was occupied by relatives.

“No such thing happened,” she stated. “Particularly given the occupants of the home, I know that no parties were thrown during that time period.”

She insisted that she or Emilio would have been made aware “had strangers appeared” after midnight.

She also refuted the alleged tunnel’s existence, saying, “At no time was there ever any tunnel between the two houses… and I believe this fact could have been easily verified through the public records of the City of Miami Beach.”

Gloria said she had “never” been inside Diddy’s house and that he had “never” entered their residence or family home, except after Diddy purchased the property in 2021.

She further claimed the “negative publicity” from the lawsuit disrupted the marketing of her new music produced by Emilio, causing “significant financial harm in lost sales.”