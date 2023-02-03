Grammys to Honor 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Performances From Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne & More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Recording Academy has assembled a star-studded cast to mark the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The Grammys have drafted a host of rap icons to perform at the upcoming ceremony in celebration of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary.

Among the star-studded cast gracing the stage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards are legends Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes. Trailblazer LL Cool J will play both host and performer during the tribute. Legendary drummer Questlove is the segment’s producer and musical director and will provide the music alongside his band, The Roots. Fellow band member Black Thought will provide narration of the night.

Other performers on the stacked lineup include Big Boi, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The LOX, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

“For five decades, Hip Hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. relayed in a statement, as per Billboard. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated.

“I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our yearlong celebration of this essential genre of music.”

Earlier this week, the Recording Academy announced Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, and Lizzo are among the first round of performers at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The Academy also revealed that Quavo will honor his late groupmate/nephew during the ceremony. He will be joined by The Maverick City Music choir to perform “Without You” in tribute to Takeoff. The Migos member released the single earlier this month (Jan. 4), his first since Takeoff was killed in November.

The 2023 Grammys will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.