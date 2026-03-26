H.E.R. Celebrates Filipino Heritage With First Voice Acting Gig In “Forgotten Island”

H.E.R. makes her voice acting debut in DreamWorks’ “Forgotten Island,” celebrating Filipino culture and childhood memories.

H.E.R. is stepping into voice acting for the first time with DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming animated adventure “Forgotten Island,” and the Grammy-winning artist couldn’t be more excited about bringing her heritage to the screen.

The film, set in the 1990s, follows two best friends, Jo and Raissa, as they stumble upon a magical portal while celebrating their last night together before heading off to college.

What they discover on the other side is a world rooted in Filipino folklore, complete with shapeshifters, demons, witches, and monsters that test their friendship in ways they never expected.

Joining H.E.R. in the voice cast is Liza Soberano, who plays Raissa alongside H.E.R.’s Jo.

The pair’s chemistry brings authenticity to a story about friendship and cultural pride.

According to Variety, H.E.R. spoke about the significance of the project, saying she grew up hearing these Filipino stories from her mother and is thrilled to share that piece of her childhood with the world.

Soberano echoed similar sentiments, expressing her longtime dream of seeing the Philippines represented accurately in a major studio production that remains universal enough for global audiences to connect with.

The animation style pushes the medium’s boundaries with anime-inspired action sequences and character expressions, while the cinematography mimics live-action filmmaking with wide lenses and light leaks that visually connect to the film’s themes of memory and nostalgia.

“Forgotten Island” arrives in theaters on September 25, 2026, and marks a significant moment for representation in mainstream animation.