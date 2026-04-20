Hip-Hop Mayor Zohran Mamdani Goes Public: Cardi B Wins, Nicki Minaj’s MAGA Stance Loses

Zohran Mamdani throws his political support behind Cardi B and away from Nicki Minaj over her MAGA leanings.

Zohran Mamdani picked a side in one of the rap world’s biggest feuds: Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj.

The NYC Mayor made his choice crystal clear when asked to pick between the two queens, and he’s going all in with Cardi B over Nicki Minaj’s recent political moves.

According to The Mirror, Mamdani didn’t hesitate when asked which rapper he’d team with.

“Cardi B,” he said straight up. “We’re already teaming up with Cardi B to put out the word about universal childcare.”

The 34-year-old mayor’s decision comes as Nicki’s been making headlines for her alignment with Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Nicki showed up at a Turning Point USA event earlier this year and went hard for the President. She told supporters in January that she’s “the President’s Number one fan, and that’s not going to change.”

Nicki didn’t stop there either. She continued by saying, “the hate, or what people have to say it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

She also defended Trump against what she called “smear campaigns,” stating “He has a lot of force behind him and god is protecting him. Amen.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s been doing her own thing politically. She’s been vocal about her activism and causes she believes in, which clearly aligns more with Mamdani’s vision for New York City.

The mayor and Cardi are working together on bringing national attention to affordable childcare access across the country.

Their partnership merges Hip-Hop culture with serious legislative advocacy underway in New York. The universal childcare push is gaining real traction, with both of them pushing the message to millions of people who follow their work.

Cardi was born and raised in the Bronx, so she’s got that New York connection that makes this partnership feel authentic and grounded in the community.

Nicki moved to New York from Trinidad and Tobago when she was just five years old, but her recent political choices have definitely created distance between her and the city’s leadership.

The mayor, a former rapper himself, sent a clear message about where New York’s leadership stands on political activism and community values and how they align with Cardi B’s beliefs, not Nicki Minaj’s.