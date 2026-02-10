Houston Rapper Sent Flying By Bull During Rodeo Show

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

That Mexican OT got flipped into the air by a bull at Fort Bend County Rodeo but walked away unharmed and performed his full set.

That Mexican OT was launched into the air by a bull at Fort Bend County Rodeo and was hit twice by the charging animal.

The video shows the bull striking OT first. He flips several feet into the air and lands on his feet. But the bull wasn’t done. It hit him again and sent him flying backward into the dirt.

That Mexican OT told KHOU 11 he loves animals and grew up around cowboys.

OT’s family has deep ties to the rodeo scene. They invited him to take part in the Third Coast Bucking event in Rosenberg. He said once he walked into the arena, the bull got released and adrenaline took over.

The video went viral on Instagram after being posted by @snappedbysos . Fans left comments about how he nearly landed the flip. Some said the still moment would make an incredible album cover.

“Getting flipped into a body slam by a bull is crazy work,” one fan commented. “The slow mo is so much better! He flew! OT is built diff,” another wrote.

Despite taking hard hits, OT performed his full 30-minute set after the bull encounter. He walked away without serious injury from both impacts.

This wasn’t his first time facing a bull. OT also tussled with one last May while doing rodeo clown stunts.

That bull also hit him hard and left him with a massive bruise.

OT later posted a black-and-white video of the collision on Instagram set to “Ave Maria.” The footage shows him getting completely flipped up into the air before landing on his feet.

Representatives from OT’s media team told Chron that he comes from a long line of rancheros and bull fighters. They doubt this will be the last time OT goes toe to toe with a bull in the ring.