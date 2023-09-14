Ice Spice Partners With Dunkin’ On Signature “Ice Spice Munchkins Drink”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper is blending her the nickname of her fans with one of the hottest selling items on Dunkin’s menu.

Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, is rolling out its new drink with the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards’ Best New Artist, Ice Spice. The brand has unveiled “The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink,” which hit shops across the nation on Wednesday (September 13). As fans may know, “Munchkins” is the nickname for her fanbase.

Ice Spice got her own drink, but she had to work out the drink with actor Ben Affleck, the brand ambassador for the company, according to Penn Live.

Try the new Ice Spice Munchkins® drink NOW! pic.twitter.com/dxzeeBSvii — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 13, 2023

Jill McVicar Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’, gave a statement about the collaboration and why they believe it will be a hit.

“Pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately, so we sought help from our friends Ben Affleck and Ice Spice to create a new pumpkin obsession that only Dunkin’ can offer,” McVicar Nelson said. “The result? The collaboration you never knew you needed: Pumpkin Munchkins and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, blended together to create the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. It’s fun, it’s delicious and it’s not your ordinary pumpkin drink!”

The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink mixes up pumpkin-flavors and its signature frozen Dunkin’ coffee. According to the company, the drink is “blended with pieces of pumpkin cake Munchkins, reminiscent of the texture of a cookies and cream shake.”

The coffee is then topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle, taking the drink that American knows and loves to the next level.