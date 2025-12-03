Iggy Azalea Crushed N3on Romance Dreams With Brutal Age Gap Reality Check

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea dismissed romance speculation with N3on, stating she would never date men “a decade+ younger” than her.

Iggy Azalea addressed persistent romance rumors with streamer N3on, firmly stating she maintains zero romantic interest in men significantly younger than herself.

The Australian rapper responded to fan speculation on Instagram, declaring: “We are friends and business partners on an online casino it’s sorta annoying seeing the clickbait everytime I stream with him tbh cause I’m very single (n wouldn’t never take sexual interest in men that are a decade+ younger than me lmfao).”

Azalea’s direct statement comes after months of fan theories about her relationship with the 19-year-old content creator, whose real name is Ragnesh Mutama.

The speculation intensified in October when Azalea posted a cryptic tweet reading “That didn’t last long,” which fans interpreted as a reference to N3on’s bedroom performance.

The “Fancy” hitmaker previously confirmed she friend-zoned N3on during a September livestream, while announcing their multi-million-dollar business partnership.

She signed him as co-owner of her MOTHERLAND digital gaming venture, a $25 million online casino combining cryptocurrency, slots, sports betting and celebrity entertainment.

The MOTHERLAND casino partnership represents Azalea’s latest business expansion beyond music.

The platform launched in September 2025, featuring N3on as a key promotional figure through his streaming content. Industry reports indicate the venture targets the intersection of gaming culture and Hip-Hop entertainment.

N3on previously dated fellow content creator Sam Frank before their August 2025 breakup.

Azalea’s business-focused approach with N3on demonstrates her commitment to expanding her entertainment empire while maintaining clear personal boundaries.

Iggy Azalea’s firm stance against age-gap relationships stands in contrast to other female Hip-Hop personalities like Hazel E and Masika Kalysha, who have faced public criticism for dating Blueface and Hood Trophy Bino, respectively.