Island Boys Rapper’s Daily Fentanyl Addiction Exposed After Latest Arrest

Franky Venegas from the Island Boys got arrested on New Year’s Eve with fentanyl paraphernalia and now an acquaintance has revealed his alleged daily drug habit.

The 24-year-old TikTok star spent the first day of 2026 locked up in Collier County Jail following a traffic stop that exposed his ongoing substance abuse problems.

Deputies pulled over Venegas and driver Olivia Dubois near a Circle K gas station on State Road 29 in Naples around midnight. Officers said they observed suspicious movements by Venegas inside the black Mercedes-Benz as they approached the vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

The search of their vehicle revealed multiple items containing fentanyl residue that painted a disturbing picture of regular drug use. Deputies found a debit card with Venegas’ name that had a white powdery substance testing positive for fentanyl in the center console area.

Officers also discovered a cut straw with fentanyl residue where Venegas was sitting and a pill breaker containing the deadly synthetic opioid. The evidence suggested a pattern of frequent drug consumption rather than casual experimentation with dangerous substances.

Paris Livvy, a social media content creator who knows Venegas through influencer Jack Doherty, made shocking claims about the rapper’s drug use habits during an interview with WZVN-TV.

“They always do fentanyl like on a daily basis,” Livvy said about Venegas and his twin brother Alex. “I don’t even know how they do it.”

Livvy described Venegas as someone who became famous for being “weird” rather than talented, adding fuel to the brothers’ controversial reputation. “He’s kind of just like a joke,” she explained. “Like he kind of went famous for people being like this guy is so weird.”

The weirdest incident involving the Island Boys happened when the twin brothers posted a viral video of themselves tongue kissing each other. The controversial clip sparked massive backlash across social media platforms as fans expressed disgust over the incestuous behavior between siblings.

Franky and Alex Venegas defended the kissing video, claiming they were promoting content on their OnlyFans accounts. The brothers said the intimate moment was purely for financial gain rather than genuine romantic feelings between them.

The year 2025 proved especially difficult for both Island Boys members as their legal troubles mounted throughout the months. Franky faced his first major arrest in February 2025 during another Naples traffic stop that resulted in gun and drug charges.

Police found oxycodone pills and a spray-painted firearm without serial numbers during that February incident, leading to serious weapons charges. Franky remained out on bond for the altered firearm possession case when deputies arrested him again on New Year’s Eve.

Alex Venegas experienced his own mental health crisis in November 2025 when authorities detained him under Florida’s Baker Act. The involuntary mental health hold allows police to detain someone for 72 hours if they pose a danger to themselves or others.

The Baker Act detention happened during a livestream where Alex appeared to be having a psychotic episode that he later blamed on “multiple substances.” His brother Franky confirmed that Alex’s drug use contributed to his mental breakdown and subsequent hospitalization.

Livvy believes both brothers need professional help for their substance abuse problems rather than continued arrests and jail time.

“They’re just like not good people,” she said. “Like they’re very like crazy in real life and like they don’t really think and like definitely like I think they probably need rehab.”