J Prince Slams YSL Trial Prosecutor & Lil Woody Over Young Thug Comparison 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

J Prince called out the prosecutor in the Young Thug trial after controversial defendant Lil Woody compared him to Young Thug.

J Prince slammed Lil Woody and Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Simone Hylton after his name was mentioned during the ongoing YSL RICO trial.

On Monday evening (August 26), the Rap-A-Lot Records founder shared a clip of the controversial defendant’s testimony. In the clip, the prosecutor questions Kenneth Copeland, better known as Lil Woody, about his remarks in a police interview.

Hylton asked Woody if he recalled saying Young Thug was trying to be the J Prince of Atlanta. “I guess,” he replied before adding that he doesn’t know who J Prince is. When the prosecutor questioned why he made the remark if he didn’t know who J Prince was, Woody repeated his claims that he lied to authorities.

“I told you for the 10th time,” he stated. “I’m gonna tell the police anything, and that’s what I did.”

While J Prince was not surprised that Wood referenced him, he was furious with the prosecutor, who he accused of “Black-on-Black racism.”

“Nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to fake-ass people putting my name in their mouth,” he captioned his post. “But I still find it very interesting how some prosecutors will go above and beyond the call of duty to try and destroy a man’s life for being inspired by a successful Black entrepreneur like myself. Btw, Black-on-Black racism feels the worst.”

Lil Woody Admits Lying To Authorities

Earlier this month, Lil Woody testified that he fabricated stories about Young Thug’s involvement in criminal activities.

“The police kept locking me up for whatever they could,” he said. “Every time I counted the door, the police was on me, and they keep bringing up Thug’s name. So what I did was to get ’em out off me, I said, ‘Thug did this. Thug did that. Thug,’ because I knew they were—I knew he didn’t do it.”