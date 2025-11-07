Jaafar Jackson Stuns As Michael Jackson In First Trailer For Upcoming Biopic “Michael”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jaafar Jackson embodies his legendary uncle Michael Jackson in the first trailer for the upcoming biopic “Michael.”

Jaafar Jackson channels the rhythm and mystique of his late uncle Michael Jackson in the first trailer for Michael, the upcoming biopic slated for release on April 24, 2026.

The newly unveiled teaser, which dropped Thursday (November 6), captures Jaafar Jackson stepping into the moonwalking shoes of the King of Pop with uncanny accuracy.

The clip showcases him reenacting pivotal moments from Michael’s storied career, including behind-the-scenes glimpses of the “Thriller” and “Don’t Stop’ Til You Get Enough” music videos and studio sessions that helped shape pop culture history.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for Training Day and The Equalizer, the film aims to trace Michael Jackson’s evolution from Motown prodigy to global icon.

According to the official synopsis, Michael offers “a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before,” following his rise from Jackson 5 frontman “to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.”

The cast includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones. Young Michael will be portrayed by Juliano Krue Valdi.

Jaafar, the son of Jermaine Jackson, bears a strong resemblance to his uncle and reportedly trained extensively to prepare for the role. His performance has already drawn attention for its attention to detail and physical likeness.

Paris Jackson Denies Any Involvement In Michael Jackson Biopic

But not everyone in the Jackson family is on board. In September, Paris Jackson publicly distanced herself from the project, stating she had “zero percent involvement” despite Domingo’s earlier remarks that she was “very much in support” and “helpful” on set.

Paris criticized the film’s portrayal of her father, calling it “sugar-coated” and saying it “panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy.”

She added that she had read an early draft and gave feedback, but her concerns were ignored. “I spoke up,” she said, insisting, “I wasn’t heard. I f—ked off. That’s it,” she wrote.

She also questioned the authenticity of biopics in general, saying, “The narrative is being controlled, there’s a lot of inaccuracy and there’s a lot of just full-blown lies. At the end of the day, that doesn’t really fly with me. I don’t really like dishonesty.”

Clarifying her stance further, Paris said she doesn’t harbor resentment toward her father but values truth over profit. “Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed… So just go watch, go enjoy it, do whatever — leave me out of it.”

Michael is scheduled to premiere in theaters on April 24, 2026.