Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Making Will’s Ex-Bestie Gain Wait In High Stakes Legal Battle

Jada Pinkett Smith dismantles Bilaal Salaam’s $3 million lawsuit by proving he lacks evidence of emotional distress in court filings.

Jada Pinkett Smith is dismantling a $3 million lawsuit filed by Will Smith‘s former best friend, and the court documents reveal she’s not holding back.

Bilaal Salaam alleged that threats from Jada’s inner circle caused him severe emotional distress, leading to weight gain, a lost relationship, and him temporarily relocating overseas.

But Jada’s legal team is calling out the lack of actual evidence backing up his claims, according to court filings obtained by TMZ.

Salaam’s lawsuit hinges on the idea that Jada publicly attacked him after he refused to assist Will during the Oscars controversy.

He’s also claiming that once the Smith family discovered he was writing a memoir containing details about Will, the threats escalated from people connected to the household.

The whole situation centers on whether Jada’s alleged actions caused the psychological harm Salaam is describing in his filing.

Jada’s response is straightforward: Salaam hasn’t provided medical records, psychological evaluations, or any third-party documentation proving he suffered the emotional distress he’s claiming.

She’s pointing out that simply stating weight gain happened and a relationship ended isn’t enough legal evidence to support his case.

Her attorneys are arguing that without concrete proof from doctors or other professionals, his declaration doesn’t meet the legal threshold for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The actress is also pushing back on the core allegations themselves, stating that all of Salaam’s claims are fabricated and designed to generate publicity through what she describes as a harassment campaign targeting her family.

She maintains she never publicly named Salaam in any of her press statements, which undermines his argument that she specifically targeted him.

Jada’s legal team is asking the judge to dismiss the entire lawsuit, arguing it lacks the foundation necessary to proceed.

According to NY Post reporting, Salaam initially claimed Jada threatened him with violence, but the legal documents show the case has shifted toward emotional distress claims that require substantial evidence to prove.