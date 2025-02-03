Jaden Smith Dragged To Hell Over Grammy Outfit Featuring Castle On His Head

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaden Smith wore a castle-shaped head piece to the Grammy Awards and of course he is making headlines – for all of the wrong reasons

Jaden Smith is getting clowned over his outfit at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 2).

Will Smith’s son hit the Crypto.com Arena red carpet wearing a black tuxedo paired with a headpiece shaped like a miniature castle.

The eccentric accessory featured a structure resembling a multi-story house, complete with a doorway framing Smith’s face.

His custom tuxedo, crafted by Louis Vuitton, added a touch of classic elegance to his otherwise unorthodox look.

The 26-year-old actor and musician was not among this year’s Grammy nominees. He attended in support of his father, Will Smith, who played a key role during the evening as one of the show’s presenters.

But Jaden’s attention-seeking antic with his fashion choice did its job and swiftly made headlines.

“Jaden Smith you’re not a vibe bro,” one user snarled while another was more frank: “Jaden Smith looks dumb as f###.”

Jaden wasn’t alone.

Walking alongside him was his younger sister, Willow Smith, who opted for an all-black outfit with a long coat worn over what appeared to be underwear—offered another moment that had fashion critics dissecting the siblings’ shared penchant for the unusual.

Jaden’s outfit is dropping faster than my crypto portfolio #JadenSmith — Millavia (@Millavia) February 3, 2025

How do you even get a house on your head #GRAMMYS2025 #JadenSmith — NAIRISHA (@iamnairisha) February 3, 2025



