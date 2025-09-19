Jaden Smith Shakes Up Paris Fashion Circles With New Louboutin Role

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaden Smith took on a new creative role in Paris as Christian Louboutin’s men’s director, signaling a major shift in his fashion career.

Jaden Smith just stepped into high fashion’s inner circle with a major title and a Paris address to match.

The 27-year-old rapper and style disruptor has been named men’s creative director at Christian Louboutin.

Smith will relocate to France to lead the design of four men’s collections each year, including shoes, accessories and leather goods.

According to a press release from the luxury label, he’ll also shape the brand’s creative tone across campaigns and events.

The appointment is the result of a six-year friendship between Smith and the legendary designer, sparked by a chance meeting in Paris.

Christian Louboutin praised his new collaborator, saying, “When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison. His world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring and his curiosity and openness are remarkable.”

Louboutin added, “I felt that with his creative direction our men’s collection would evolve in an exciting and dynamic way. He feels like the perfect addition to our creative team, and I am truly looking forward to having fun working with him on our men’s collections.”

Smith, who has long blurred the lines between fashion, music and activism, said the partnership felt instinctive.

“Merging my vision with Christian’s comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way,” he said. “There’s a shared respect for creative freedom, and I think that’s why it works.”

He continued, “It isn’t just a title — it’s a creative home. Christian has given me a place to explore, to learn, and to create freely. His legacy is built on hard work and joy, and I want to carry that forward.”

Smith has been a fixture in fashion circles for nearly a decade.

In 2016, he modeled in a women’s wear campaign for Louis Vuitton, wearing a skirt and challenging traditional gender norms.

He’s also the co-founder of MSFTSrep, a clothing line known for its experimental streetwear and has walked red carpets in everything from custom Thom Browne to castle-shaped hats, including his headline-making look at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

His fashion choices have often made headlines, including when he wore his cut-off dreadlocks as an accessory at the 2017 Met Gala. Industry insiders have closely watched his evolution as he’s become a muse for several high-end designers.

This new role marks his most prominent position in the fashion world to date. Smith will begin his duties immediately, with his first collection expected to drop within the next year.

The Louboutin brand, famous for its red bottom soles, has been steadily growing its men’s division.

Smith’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to connect with younger, style-conscious consumers and expand the brand’s cultural reach.