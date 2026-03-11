Jay-Z, Roc Nation, Continue Takeover Of Soccer By Signing Three Manchester United Academy Stars

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency signed three Manchester United academy players while simultaneously battling a European management firm.

Jay-Z expanded his Roc Nation sports agency roster by signing three Manchester United academy prospects to his growing Class of 2026 initiative.

The move represents another calculated power play in the soccer world, as the Hip-Hop mogul continues to build influence beyond music and entertainment.

Jaume Camacho, a Spanish midfielder with technical precision, Silva Mexes, a Welsh winger clocking explosive speed and Camron Mpofu, a Scottish striker known for physical presence and finishing ability, now represent the latest additions to Roc Nation’s football portfolio.

Roc Nation Sports, established in 2008, has methodically expanded its soccer operations across Europe over recent years.

The agency previously represented major athletes in basketball and baseball, including Kevin Durant and CC Sabathia, before pivoting toward football representation.

The Class of 2026 roster brings together five young English academy talents, with the Manchester United trio forming a significant portion of this emerging talent pool.

Camacho made his Under-18 debut for United in December and has impressed scouts with his composure on the ball and midfield vision.

Mexes transferred to United in 2024 and has developed a reputation for direct attacking play and a willingness to challenge defenders.

Mpofu arrived from Reading and quickly established himself as a physical presence in youth-level competitions.

However, Jay-Z’s soccer ambitions face some legal complications.

Roc Nation recently became entangled in a representation dispute over 19-year-old RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, a rising star attracting interest from Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester United.

Maxidel Management claims it renewed its contract with Diomande on January 1 and maintains representation rights through 2027.

The conflict centers on who holds legal authority to negotiate Diomande’s contracts and image rights deals across multiple European jurisdictions.

Maxidel Management, operated by former Leeds United winger Max Gradel, asserts it received approval in Germany, Spain, and England, confirming representation through 2027.

Roc Nation maintains that it signed Diomande legally but has declined to comment publicly on specifics.

The legal battle threatens to derail Diomande’s potential summer transfer to a Premier League club and demonstrates the complexities of international sports representation.