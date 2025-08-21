JAY-Z Will Never Speak To Damon Dash Again, According To Memphis Bleek

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Memphis Bleek said JAY-Z and Damon Dash won’t ever reconnect, citing personal attacks that crossed a boundary Hov won’t forgive.

Memphis Bleek made it clear during a recent appearance on Drink Champs that any hope of a reunion between JAY-Z and Damon Dash is dead in the water, saying Dash crossed a boundary that can’t be undone.

“No,” Bleek said bluntly, cutting off DJ EFN mid-question when asked if the two Roc-A-Fella co-founders might ever speak again. “I feel like a line was crossed, man.”

Bleek explained why he believes the rift is permanent, pointing to Dash’s public comments about JAY-Z over the years.

“N##### crossed the line that that’s no return, bro,” he said. “I don’t know how much n##### get paid for that s### or whatever, but it’s like when you speak on personal issues, a man’s kids, a man’s integrity, you know, n##### going through cases and s###, and you speaking on that, it’s no return from that, bro.”

He added, “How do you even talk to a n#### about a n#### who talked about him like that? I don’t even know how to bring that conversation up to a man like, you know, that’s been ridiculed and dragged through the media by a n#### that you called your bro, that would question your integrity. How do you even bring that up?”

Damon Dash Weighs In On JAY-Z’s Legal Battle

The tension between the two former business partners has simmered for years, but Dash’s remarks in December 2024 appeared to deepen the divide.

At the time, Dash reacted to JAY-Z issuing a rare public statement in response to sexual assault allegations, saying, “I been to court with homebody,” and “he doesn’t say anything. He never responds.”

Dash speculated that the accusations must have hit a nerve, suggesting JAY-Z typically lets his legal team handle such matters behind the scenes.

“In my perfect world, Rockefeller would have never broke up,” Dash said, comparing the label’s collapse to a magician’s tablecloth trick. “So in the perfect world, in my world, I would want the tablecloth back.”

Despite the fractured relationship, Bleek did offer a glimmer of good news.

He also revealed that JAY-Z is back in the studio working on new music. Bleek said they recently linked up in Las Vegas after a performance, and when he asked Hov to “save me a verse,” JAY-Z responded, “Alright, I got you.”