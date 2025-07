Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeannie Mai shared a deeply personal message about co-parenting daughter Monaco with Jeezy during a solo trip to France.

Jeannie Mai opened up about the emotional toll of co-parenting in an Instagram post shared during a solo vacation in France, a year after her divorce from Jeezy.

In a carousel titled “postcards from France,” on Thursday (July 24), Mai shared scenic snapshots from her getawa. She also turned the spotlight on the realities of raising her daughter, Monaco, while navigating life post-split.

“Every time Coco is with her other home, I take this time for me,” she wrote. “This is what co-parenting looks like – a heart split in two places, but still learning how to beat fully.”

Mai continued, “To every mama sharing her child, this is your reminder: your happiness is not separate from theirs. When you shine, they feel it, too.”

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai finalized their divorce in June 2024. The former couple married in March 2021. They welcomed two-year-old Monaco in January 2022.

Their split turned contentious after the rapper filed for divorce in September 2023, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and requesting joint legal and physical custody.

The proceedings included sealed court filings and a private settlement, but public documents revealed serious accusations from both sides.

Mai alleged physical abuse, neglect and unsafe firearm storage in court documents. Jeezy denied those claims, calling them “false and deeply disturbing.”

Although the divorce was finalized nearly a year ago, the former couple remains embroiled in legal battles over property disputes, money, and access.

Jeezy asked the court to make Mai pay $20,000 for his legal fees, while Mai requested the same for her attorney costs; both requests were denied.

Custody arrangements for their daughter Monaco are confidential, but tensions remain high.