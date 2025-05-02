Jeezy Risks Jail Time Over Range Rover Dispute With Jeannie Mai

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jeezy could face jail time after a Georgia judge warned him over failing to transfer a Range Rover title to Jeannie Mai.

Jeezy has been warned that he could land behind bars if he continues to defy the terms of his divorce agreement with ex-wife Jeannie Mai after he “willfully failed” to hand over the title of a 2021 Range Rover as required by their 2024 settlement.

The judge didn’t mince words at a hearing earlier this week, stating that “any further violations could result in sanctions, including incarceration,” InTouch Weekly reports.

The warning came as the former couple’s post-divorce battles spilled back into court nearly a year after they finalized their split.

The luxury SUV isn’t the only sticking point. Jeezy also demanded that Jeannie Mai cover $20,000 of his legal expenses. She, in turn, asked the court to make him pay her legal fees. The judge denied both requests.

Despite reaching a sealed divorce agreement in June 2024, the two remain locked in legal disputes over money, property and access. Custody arrangements for their daughter Monaco remain confidential.

Mai previously accused the rapper of “explosive outbursts,” “excessive drinking,” and domestic violence in court filings last year.

Jeezy denied the allegations, calling them “false” and “deeply disturbing.”

In a 2023 contempt motion, Mai claimed Jeezy missed daycare payments, failed to pay $92,000 in rent and never transferred the Range Rover title. The issues have continued to simmer into 2025.

Jeannie Mai Calls Cops Amid Dispute Over Belongings At Jeezy’s Home

The conflict escalated again in December 2024 when Jeannie Mai called police after being blocked from entering Jeezy’s Georgia home to retrieve her belongings, despite a court order allowing her to collect personal items like Emmy awards, handbags and shoes within 21 days.

According to court records, Jeezy’s house manager refused to let her in, saying he was “acting on the orders of Jeezy.”

The rapper’s legal team argued he had “legitimate concerns about Jeannie being able to walk through the whole house” and claimed, “[Jeezy] does not feel safe having [Jeannie] in his home… [she might be] planting listening devices or cameras” due to her “history of attempting to destroy [his] career with misleading information.”

When Mai finally accessed the garage, she found her belongings “broken and scratched” with signs of water and rodent damage.