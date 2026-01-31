Jeannie Mai Compares Jeezy Divorce To Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeannie Mai compared her divorce from Jeezy to “experiencing death alive” but says she would marry again despite the painful split.

Jeannie Mai dropped some real talk about her divorce from Jeezy. The TV host opened up about the pain she went through during their split. Mai described the divorce process in raw terms during a recent podcast appearance.

“Divorce is experiencing death alive,” she said on the Question Everything Podcast. The 45-year-old didn’t hold back about how the end of her marriage felt.

“Divorce is heartbreaking, no matter what. It’s one of the greatest pains that any human has to endure. You never wish to corrupt something that’s so planned and intentioned to be forever, right?” she continued.

The former The Real co-host explained why the comparison felt so accurate to her experience.

“There’s no way to understand that feeling of space shared with somebody and all of a sudden it closing in,” Mai said. She talked about questioning her own thoughts and decisions during the process.

What makes this even more shocking is the bitter custody battle that followed their split. Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023 after just two years of marriage.

The couple shares a four-year-old daughter, Monaco. The divorce got messy fast with serious allegations flying from both sides. Mai accused Jeezy of unsafe gun storage around their toddler daughter.

Court documents claimed Monaco found one of Jeezy’s assault rifles in their home. Jeezy fired back by seeking full custody of Monaco. He claimed Mai was an “absentee mother” who left their daughter with her family while working on TV shows.

The rapper said Mai’s busy schedule prevented her from properly caring for Monaco.

Mai also alleged physical abuse during their marriage in court filings. She claimed Jeezy pushed her down stairs and had angry outbursts. The TV personality said she feared for her safety and their daughter’s well-being.

Jeezy denied all the abuse allegations through his legal team. He said the claims were false and part of a strategy to hurt his reputation. The rapper maintained he was a good father who wanted what was best for Monaco.

Despite all the drama and pain, Mai isn’t giving up on love completely.

“I would get married again, she said during the podcast interview. “I really don’t want to ever put a block on myself,” Mai explained about future relationships. Mai also talked about learning what healthy love looks like for herself moving forward.

“That first starts with me,” she said about defining her relationship standards. She emphasized the importance of self-work before finding a new partner.

Both Jeezy and Mai agreed to joint custody of Monaco with specific visitation schedules. The settlement included financial arrangements and property division. Jeezy has moved on with his music career and co-parenting responsibilities.

He released statements saying he was at peace and loved his freedom after the divorce. The rapper said his daughter remains his priority despite the contentious split.