Jeezy Announces Second Vegas Residency With “Legend Of The Snowman” This May

Jeezy’s bringing his legendary catalog to Vegas with an orchestral black-tie residency called The Legend of the Snowman.

Jeezy is bringing his legendary catalog to the desert with a black-tie orchestral experience that’s about to redefine what a Vegas residency looks like.

The Grammy-nominated rapper just locked in ten dates at PH Live, Planet Hollywood, starting May 1 and running through late June. This isn’t just another Vegas run.

It’s “The Legend of the Snowman,” and it’s his second residency on the Strip, which means he’s already proven he can deliver something special to Sin City.

The dates are stacked. May 1, 2, 23, and 24, then June 13, 19, 20, 26, and 27.

According to CBS News Boston, Jeezy is once again treating this like a full production, not just a concert. The orchestral element separates this from typical Hip-Hop performances. Every night’s a black-tie affair, which means the energy’s elevated from the jump.

“It’s elevated. We call it grown luxury. So the vision was to get the culture out there and align them with the greats. You think Frank Sinatra, you think Adele, we got to put Snowman right in the middle of that,” Jeezy explained.

Jeezy’s been building toward this moment for years. He’s sold over 10 million albums, earned Grammy nominations, and became a New York Times best-selling author.

The man’s an entrepreneur who understands how to create experiences that stick with people. His previous Vegas residency proved he could command a room and keep audiences locked in night after night.

What makes this residency different is that this time around, the concerts will tie into his whole brand and legacy, as opposed to his last residency, which was focused on his album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

“The thing that makes this different from last year is that last year was the 20th anniversary of Thug Motivation 101. So we was limited to what we can do, but this time it’s wide open. We can do the whole discography and make it an even bigger and better experience,” Young Jeezy said.

Jeezy’s always been about authenticity and connecting with his core audience.

This Vegas run lets him do that on a massive stage, with production values that match his stature in the culture.