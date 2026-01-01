Jennifer Lopez Shakes Off Critics With Booty Fest At Las Vegas Residency

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lopez clapped back at criticism over her wardrobe during her Las Vegas residency kickoff and joked about her own booty.

Jennifer Lopez fired back at critics questioning her wardrobe and age during the debut of her new Las Vegas residency Up All Night: Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old performer took a moment on stage to directly address the ongoing scrutiny of her style choices and public persona.

“It is funny, I do laugh at some of the things sometimes, but they do say funny things, too,” she said, brushing off the online commentary.

Lopez, who has long been a fixture in pop culture, didn’t hold back when recounting the kinds of comments she’s received.

“One of the things is, ‘Why when she does pictures does she always smile with her mouth open?’” she said. “‘Why she always do that? Why she smile when she takes pictures like that? Why does she always dress that way? Why don’t she dress her age?’ I was like, ‘Huh?’”

She then addressed the frequent remarks about her revealing outfits with a sharp retort: “And I said if you had this booty, you’d be naked too!”

The Bronx native also reflected on her personal journey since her first Vegas residency, which ran from 2016 to 2018.

“That went by in a blink didn’t it? For those of you who were there on opening night 10 years ago,” she said. “At that time, I had only been married twice.”

She quickly corrected herself with a laugh. “That’s not true. It was only once. Felt like twice,” she joked. “I’m just kidding.”

Lopez, who has been married four times, including to Ben Affleck from 2022 to 2025, told the audience she’s in a better place now. “It’s over and we just, boom, and it’s fine. It’s all good,” she said. “The good news is that I’m learning and I’m growing. We’re in our happy era right now.”

Up All Night: Live in Las Vegas opened December 31, 2025, marking a new chapter in Lopez’s career and personal evolution.