Joseline Hernandez Celebrates Three Years Free From “That White Girl”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Joseline Hernandez celebrates three years cocaine-free, warning young girls about the dangers of the drug.

Joseline Hernandez took to social media with a powerful message about her three-year journey away from cocaine addiction.

The reality television star shared an Instagram post celebrating her sobriety milestone while delivering a stark warning to young women about the dangers of drug use.

“My mind is clear and the body is strong,” Hernandez wrote in her lengthy social media caption posted January 13.

The 38-year-old Puerto Rican entertainer described being “three years off that nose candy” and thanked God for giving her the strength to overcome her addiction to what she called “the white girl.”

Hernandez’s admission comes after years of public speculation and legal battles surrounding her alleged drug use during her time on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

In 2015, castmate Althea Eaton filed a lawsuit claiming Hernandez was smoking crack cocaine backstage during a reunion show taping. The lawsuit alleged that eyewitnesses saw Hernandez using drugs out of a pipe before a violent altercation between the two women occurred.

Additional allegations surfaced from other cast members, including Dawn Heflin, who claimed she witnessed Hernandez snorting cocaine during filming. These controversies followed Hernandez throughout her reality-television career.

The transformation from those dark days to her current success represents a remarkable turnaround for the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess.” Hernandez has built a multimedia empire centered around her hit Zeus Network series Joseline’s Cabaret, which she creates and executive-produces.

The show has run for six successful seasons, taking her cabaret concept from Atlanta to Miami and, most recently, California in 2025.

Her partnership with Zeus Network has proven financially lucrative, with industry reports suggesting the show generates significant revenue through both upfront production fees and ongoing profit-sharing arrangements.

Hernandez has emphasized the importance of intellectual property ownership, noting that she learned valuable lessons after helping VH1 generate “billions of dollars” during her years on Love & Hip Hop without receiving her fair share.

The Zeus Network announced that Joseline’s Cabaret will continue production through 2026, with Hernandez maintaining creative control and executive producer credits on all future seasons.