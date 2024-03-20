JT Snaps On Fan For Mocking City Girls Rapper’s Solo Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JT showed why it’s not wise to antagonize the City Girls rapper on social media as she prepared for her solo tour.

City Girls member JT lashed out at a fan who trolled her over her upcoming solo tour on Wednesday (March 20). The fan joked about JT only having three songs to perform at concerts, which elicited a forceful response from the rapper.

“Yall go see b###### with no songs pour liquor down they throat but yall draw the line with my great music?” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Go sit your goofy ass down be trying to be so different matter fact come work the door!”

The fan claimed she was just “playing” and planned to attend the show, but she decided to sell the tickets due to JT’s reaction. The Quality Control Music artist offered to buy the tickets before unleashing a barrage of insults.

“B#### yes I’ll buy them & give them away idgaf about you shady ass b#### find a toy!” she wrote. “I’m not one! Be trying to shade ppl who actually wanna do s### with they life your WACK! give me them ticket now fonky fingers!”

JT wasn’t done as she targeted another X user who commented on the fan interaction.

“Nobody GAF how you feel you run nothing,” she wrote. “You saying I responded when my name wasn’t mentioned & here you are doing the same hypocrite stay in you cubical! Jealous, envious, t### coochie girl.”

JT’s tour is scheduled to begin in Houston on March 23. It will conclude in Kansas City on April 27. Her run of shows features multiple bookings in her home state of Florida, including two dates in Miami.

The multi-platinum-selling rapper was hitting the road after dropping a new solo single titled “Sideways” in February. Last year, she teased a 2024 release for her first solo EP.

Check out her tour dates below.