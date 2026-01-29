Judge Booted From Julio Foolio Murder Case Over Bias Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Judge Michelle Sisco was removed from Alicia Andrews’ murder case after defense cited hostile comments and obvious bias during trial.

A Florida judge got the boot from the Julio Foolio murder case after defense lawyers said she showed “obvious bias” during trial.

Judge Michelle Sisco was disqualified Tuesday from Alicia Andrews‘ case by Florida’s 2nd District Court of Appeal. Andrews was convicted of manslaughter in October for the Tampa shooting death of Jacksonville rapper Charles “Julio Foolio” Jones.

Defense attorney Jeremy McLymont filed an 18-page petition claiming Sisco abandoned “cold neutrality” and did everything possible to ensure Andrews got convicted. The petition included 16 video clips from the streamed trial as evidence.

“Everyone is entitled to a fair trial, including Ms. Andrews,” McLymont told Meghann Cuniff of Legal Affairs and Trials. “We are convinced that a new trial should and will be granted after some litigation at the trial and or appellate level.”

The appellate court’s three-judge panel called McLymont’s petition “legally sufficient” and ordered a new judge appointed immediately.

Chief Judge Christopher Sabella of Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit must now assign someone else to handle Andrews’ sentencing.

McLymont’s petition detailed multiple instances where Sisco allegedly showed favoritism toward prosecutors. The judge sustained objections against defense questions while allowing hostile commentary from the state’s attorneys.

Andrews was the first of five defendants tried for Foolio’s murder. Her boyfriend Isaiah Chance awaits trial with co-defendants Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the four men but not Andrews.

Surveillance footage shows three gunmen ambushed Foolio with AR-style rifles and a Glock 19 as he sat in his Dodge Charger outside a Tampa Holiday Inn on June 23, 2024.

Andrews and Chance were nearby in the same parking lot.

Prosecutors argued Andrews helped plan the murder by tracking Foolio as he celebrated his 26th birthday hours before his death.

The case stems from the long-running feud between Jacksonville drill rap gangs ATK and KTA.

Foolio was affiliated with KTA (Kill Them All) while his rival Yungeen Ace leads ATK. The groups have been feuding for years, with both sides making music videos celebrating murders of rivals and dunping champagne on graves.

A jury acquitted Andrews of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges but convicted her of manslaughter on October 31.

Judge Sisco had scheduled sentencing for December 8 but the appellate court stayed the hearing while reviewing the disqualification petition.

McLymont plans to use the disqualification as grounds for seeking a new trial for Andrews.