Juvenile Breaks Silence On Hot Boy Turk’s Removal From Cash Money Tour

Juvenile says Hot Boy Turk’s exit from the Cash Money Millionaires Tour was out of his control and made by “higher-ups.”

Juvenile has finally broken his silence on Hot Boy Turk getting kicked off the Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Tour — and says the decision was out of his hands.

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday (August 5), the New Orleans rap vet explained, “It’s kind of outta my control, that one there. The people that pay us — the higher-ups — made a decision. It puts me in an awkward position because I’m the one who actually fought for my guy to be on the tour.”

Still, Juvenile said walking away wasn’t an option. “I got a new project coming out, and I want to make sure I give the fans a show — the people who paid for these tickets — so I gotta go through with it, right?”

While stressing that he likes to keep things positive, Juvie admitted the situation has been frustrating.

He pointed out that everyone on the bill has their own separate contracts, so he doesn’t know the details of Turk’s deal, only that he was “confused” about how things went sour.

When told Turk wasn’t blaming his fellow Hot Boys, Juvenile was blunt: “We didn’t book the tour. We didn’t pay him. It ain’t on us.”

Hot Boy Turk Threatens Legal Action

The drama kicked off when Turk was removed from the tour last month after rejecting a reduced payment offer for upcoming shows. He and his wife-manager called the move retaliatory and announced plans to take legal action against the promoters.

Turk has stressed that Cash Money Records wasn’t behind it, saying he was booked like everyone else and even performed with B.G. without incident before the termination.

He claims he was sent a late-night notice labeling him a “security risk” — allegedly due to past online disagreements with B.G.

Turk and his wife have disputed the promoters’ accounts, accusing them of slander and mishandling payments.

Despite the fallout, Turk says he’s focused on moving forward with new projects, including his album Joseph and a fan app.