Kanye West Accuses Rumored Ex Of Extortion Over Alleged Sexual Assault  

Kanye West putting a rumored ex-girlfriend on blast, accusing her of attempting to extort him with false sexual assault allegations.

On Friday morning (February 20), West shared a screenshot of messages from an unnamed affiliate informing him of the allegations and inquiring if he wanted to consult his attorney.

“A girl that you introduced him to a couple of years ago contacted him today,” the message began. “She is claiming you sexually assaulted her. She prefers to handle it privately but also prepared to go public. Would you like this to be addressed by your lawyer with her lawyer.”

Although West initially kept the alleged victim’s name private, instead bashing another woman who accused him of sexual assault, he has now decided to name her publicly.

“Audri Nix is the name of the person trying to extort me,” he tweeted. “Welp. So much for the quiet extortion.”

Kanye West was rumored to be dating Puerto Rican singer and actress Audri Nix after they were spotted together on a hotel balcony in Miami on New Year’s Day 2022 amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

They were also seen together in Miami later that month. Nix released a song called “Miami Beach” shortly after, referencing Kanye West.

The song features the line “Who is that b#### on the balcony with Kanye West?” Nix claimed she wrote the track within 48 hours of meeting Kanye West.

Kanye West provided no additional details and did not confirm whether Audri Nix has pursued any legal action.