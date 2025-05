Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Despite their decade-long rivalry, Kanye West had admitted to frequently copying Drake’s style in the past.

Kanye West has confessed that he mimicked Drake’s style after the Canadian superstar dominated streaming platforms, despite their long and tangled relationship.

The divisive rapper made the remarks during a livestream with Toronto rapper and Drizzy affiliate Top5

“Once Drake took over the algorithm, I had s### that was copies of Drake,” West said, acknowledging that he’s frequently borrowed from the same artist he’s clashed with for over a decade.

However, he conceded that Drake maintains his own style and doesn’t jack anything from West.

“He don’t got s### that’s copies of what I do,” he added. I be having s### that be a copy of a Drake flow, a lot times.”

West also claimed Drake was initially supposed to appear on both Donda and Donda 2. In turn, West said he was meant to contribute to Drake’s 2022 dance-heavy album Honestly, Nevermind. Still, West clarified those talks were “not recently.”

Kanye says Drake was supposed to be on 'DONDA' & 'DONDA 2' and he was supposed to work on 'Honestly Nevermind' 👀



"He don't got sh*t that's copies of what I do. I be having sh*t that be a copy of a Drake flow." pic.twitter.com/OGPEQNKFNW — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 30, 2025

Kanye West Praises Drake For Taking On UMG

Despite their rocky history, West has recently thrown his full support behind Drake’s legal battle with Universal Music Group.

Last month, he tweeted, “I have to show Drake love for going at the machine.”

He called the lawsuit “the biggest victory in music history” and encouraged Hip-Hop artists to stop fighting each other and instead challenge the corporate forces behind the scenes.

“I’m never finna call Drake out of his name. I’m Team Drake 100 percent,” West said. “And Team Kendrick and Team all of us. Like, Kendrick need to be going at UMG, at this point.”

But just a week later, Kanye West’s tone shifted dramatically after Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s track “Luther” knocked Drake’s “NOKIA” off the top of Spotify’s U.S. chart.

West returned to social media with a flurry of cryptic posts, suggesting dark forces were at play.

“It’s love and hate for Drake but man this not real man Luther is not dethroning Nokia,” he wrote. “They really coming for Drizzy huh.”

He added, “I heard the devil asks God for permission before teaching sinners they lesson,” and followed with, “Seems like the Devil is has been given free reign to go after Drake.”