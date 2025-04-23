Kanye West Admits He Didn’t Write Any Lyrics On New Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West admitted he didn’t write a single lyric on his upcoming album “Cuck,” crediting every word to songwriter Dave Blunts.

Blunts publicly claimed full authorship in a video, saying, “Every song on that album… I wrote that s###, me.”

The rapper and singer, whose raw and emotionally charged writing has drawn attention, described the project as “one man going between hurt, betrayal and pain and he’s putting that s### down.” He also claimed the album carries no antisemitic intent.

West backed Blunts’ claim on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “This is true. We would talk for hours. Then he’d write three songs in a day.”

Kanye West Changes Album Title

West renamed the album, originally titled WW3, to Cuck earlier this month. West previously described the genre mashup as “CUCK. Think Punk Prog Rock Rap Electronic Berlin School Synth” and said the new title reflects “my whole style.”

One of the most controversial tracks on the record is “Cousins,” which details West’s alleged childhood sexual experiences with a male cousin. The lyrics, written by Blunts, include graphic lines such as:

“Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines / We seen some n##### kiss and we ain’t know what that s### mean.”

“Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen / That’s when I gave my cousin head,” a line repeated throughout the track.

West expanded on the song’s meaning in a series of posts on X, writing, “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.”

He added, “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins dick till I was 14.”

The cousin referenced is currently serving a life sentence for murder

Blunts acknowledged that his label might not be thrilled with his transparency, saying, “I know my label is going to be mad as hell because I told you I wrote that s###, but whatever.”

As for when Cuck will be released, Blunts said, “It’s coming soon. I know it’s coming soon. And I know that it will drop, but I don’t know when it is.”

The collaboration began after mutual acquaintances introduced Blunts’ music to West, who was impressed enough to invite him to the studio. Their first session involved West crafting beats while Blunts observed, later describing the moment as emotionally overwhelming.

Cuck remains without a confirmed release date as of April 2025.