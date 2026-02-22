Kanye West and Bianca Censori Get Court Dress Code Warning for Malibu Trial

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Judge warned Kanye West and Bianca Censori to dress appropriately for their upcoming Malibu mansion trial, banning revealing clothes.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori received a direct warning from Judge Brock T. Hammond about proper courtroom attire before their upcoming Los Angeles trial.

The judge made it clear that everyone attending the 12-day proceedings must follow basic dress code rules or face removal from the courtroom.

Judge Hammond specifically stated that no hats, sunglasses or revealing clothing would be permitted during the proceedings. He warned that anyone who fails to comply with the dress code will be turned away at the door.

The judge also emphasized he wants “no drama” during the trial, according to reports from the New York Post.

The trial centers on contractor Tony Saxon’s lawsuit against West over the demolition of his $57 million renovation project in Malibu. Saxon claims West fired him after he raised safety concerns about removing all electricity and windows from the beachfront property.

The contractor alleges he was promised $20,000 per week but only received payment once during his employment.

Both West and Censori are expected to testify in the case, with Censori potentially serving as a company representative at the defense table.

Saxon’s lawsuit details how West allegedly ordered dangerous renovations that would have created fire hazards and extreme safety risks for workers on the property.

The legal battle has drawn attention partly because of West’s history of controversial behavior and paranoid episodes, which have been documented in previous incidents.

Censori has frequently appeared in public wearing minimal or revealing outfits, making the judge’s dress code warning particularly relevant to the couple.

West purchased the Tadao Ando-designed mansion in 2021 and immediately began gutting the interior for his planned renovations. Saxon claims he was forced to work 16-hour days and sleep on the floor using his coat as bedding while managing the chaotic construction project.

The contractor says he refused West’s demands to remove essential safety features because they posed extreme dangers to workers.

The rapper eventually sold the property in September 2024 for $21 million, representing a massive $36 million loss from his original purchase price.

New owner Steve Belmont has stated his intention to restore the mansion to its original architectural design.

West has filed a counter-lawsuit against Saxon and his legal team, alleging they wrongfully placed a $1.8 million lien on the property during the legal proceedings.