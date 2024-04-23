Kanye West Calls Chris Brown “A God” Amid Quavo Beef

“I’m the new Jesus, b####. I turn water to Cris. This for what they did to Chris. They can’t do s### with this,” Kanye “Ye” West raps on his chart-topping “Carnival” single.
Kanye West further expressed his support for Chris Brown during a sit-down interview with The Download With Justin Laboy podcast. That paywalled conversation included Ye reflecting on his “Carnival” shout-out to the R&B singer.
“Chris is a god,” Kanye West told Justin Laboy in a clip from The Download that made its way to social media. West then clarified he was talking about Chris Brown.
On February 8, 2009, Chris Brown got into a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend, fellow R&B star, Rihanna. Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault in that case. He also faced other abuse accusations throughout his career.
Over the last several weeks, Chris Brown has been engaged in a lyrical back-and-forth with Migos member Quavo. Both artists released respective diss tracks that mentioned abuse allegations against the other.
Kanye West has also fully embraced the current beef season in Hip-Hop. The Chicago-raised rapper aimed at his longtime rival Drake, as well as J. Cole, on a remix of Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That.”