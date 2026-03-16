Kanye West Delays India Concert Debut Over Geopolitical Situation With Iran

Kanye West moves his New Delhi concert from March to May 23 due to Middle East geopolitical tensions and safety concerns.

Kanye West just pulled the plug on his New Delhi show scheduled for late March, moving it to May 23 instead.

The geopolitical situation in the Middle East forced the decision. Safety’s the priority here. Tickets stay valid for the new date, so fans don’t lose anything.

The original March 29 date got axed because of rising tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. Things escalated fast after the US and Israel took out Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in what they called a preemptive strike.

Iran fired back hard, attacking US bases across the Middle East and launching hypersonic missiles at Tel Aviv. The whole region’s on edge right now.

The artist’s team made it clear that getting fans, crew, and the artist safely to India matters more than sticking to the original timeline.

This isn’t Kanye’s only major show coming up. He’s got concerts locked in for April 1 and April 3 at SoFi Stadium in LA, tied to his new album, Bully, dropping on March 27.