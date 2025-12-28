Kanye West Drops Album News At Deon Cole’s Comedy Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West surprised fans at Deon Cole’s Hollywood comedy show by confirming his next album is in the works.

Kanye West showed up at Deon Cole’s comedy show Saturday night and dropped some big news. The rapper told the crowd at Hollywood Improv that he has a new album coming.

Cole posted a video of the whole thing on Instagram. He brought Kanye on stage and asked if he had anything new for fans.

“New album,” Kanye said. That’s it. Two words that got everyone screaming.

This comes after Kanye dropped his Vultures series with Ty Dolla $ign. Vultures 1 hit streaming in February 2024. Then Vultures 2 came out in August 2024. Both albums did well on the charts.

Kanye’s been getting back into performance mode lately. He popped up at Travis Scott’s show in Japan last month. Fans went crazy when he took off his mask and did “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Now he’s got two big shows planned. He’s doing Mexico City on January 31, 2026, at Plaza de Toros. Then he’s headlining Hellwatt Festival in Italy on July 18, 2026. That’s his first solo show in Europe since 2014.

The Italy show is at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia. It can hold over 100,000 people. Tickets are already on sale and selling fast.

Deon Cole joked about wanting to be on the new album. He also asked Kanye to send him some clothes. Kanye said yes to both before walking off stage.

Fans are already guessing when the album drops. Kanye didn’t provide any dates or details, though he is likely referring to his highly anticipated album, Bully.

The rap star has been teasing the album since 2024 and he even dropped a short film, Bully V1, with the same name featuring new music, although it’s unclear if those tracks will make the final version of the new album Ye announced at Cole’s show.