Kanye West Fans Claim “Donda 2” Listening Party Signals Ye’s Decline

Kanye West has finally released Donda 2 on major streaming platforms after more than three years of keeping it locked behind a $200 Stem Player paywall.

The divisive rapper dropped the 18-track project Tuesday night (April 29). Initially released in February 2022, Donda 2 is now available on Spotify, YouTube Music and Tidal but is yet to surface on Apple Music.

West debuted the album during a livestream with Digitas Nas, N3on and Sneako and hinted he may continue tweaking the mixes even after release.

However, fans were quick to point out the stark contrast between Kanye West’s once-legendary stadium listening events and the understated streaming preview—interpreting it as a sign of his decline.

The album includes collaborations with Future—who served as executive producer—Jack Harlow, Sean Leon and Ty Dolla Sign, along with a voice clip from Kim Kardashian on the track “SCIFI.”

In the sample, Kardashian says: “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four talented, incredible kids.”

West’s decision to initially limit Donda 2 to the Stem Player—a proprietary device he co-created—sparked backlash at the time.

He defended the move by criticizing streaming platforms’ low payouts and claimed he earned $2.2 million from Stem Player sales in just 24 hours.

Kanye West Teasing New Album Written By Dave Blunts

The streaming release marks a significant shift in West’s distribution strategy, making Donda 2 widely accessible for the first time. The rollout comes amid a flurry of activity from West, who has been teasing new music and stirring controversy online.

West’s next project, titled Cuck, was renamed from its original title, WW3, on April 21.

The album, a collaboration with rapper Dave Blunts, has no confirmed release date. West confirmed Blunts wrote all the songs on the project.

The album’s artwork features two figures in red and white outfits resembling Ku Klux Klan robes, referencing a controversial 2015 image. West has made a series of inflammatory statements during the rollout, including calling his music “antisemitic sound” and declaring himself a Nazi on social media.

Two singles—”WW3″ and “Cousins”—have already been released. “Cousins” contains lyrics about a family member and references an incestuous relationship, which West has openly discussed online.

Kanye West – Donda 2