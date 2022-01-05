Kanye West Attends “Slave Play” In New York With New Lover Julia Fox

Billionaire rapper Kanye West was spotted at a play in New York with his latest girlfriend,Julia Fox. Read more!

On Tuesday, Kanye West and rumored girlfriend Julia Fox attended “Slave Play” in New York City.

In photos obtained by People, the 44-year-old rapper and the actress, 31, can be seen posing with friends at the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production.

According to reports, the two spoke to the cast after the show, written by Jeremy O. Harris. Sources claimed the Donda rapper came on time and sat next to the “Uncut Gems” star.

“(Kanye) loved the show. He’s a fan of Jeremy, so he flew in to see the play and came with friends,” the insider told People, adding that the father-of-four seemed “very happy to be there.”

The source added that Fox was “was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him.”

Kanye West is currently going through divorce proceedings with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children-North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

Julia Fox welcomed a son in February 2021 with Peter Artemiev, whom she married in 2018.