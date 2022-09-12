Kanye West Teases New Yeezy Backpack Resembling Trash Bag 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West shared a promotional image from his new Yeezy collection featuring a backpack that looks more like a trash bag.

Kanye West incited the wrath of the internet when he launched his latest Yeezy Gap collection last month.

Fans accused the billionaire of using homeless people as fashion muses after images surfaced of the merch being sold out of trash bags. Customers complained clothing was crammed haphazardly into the sacks; “You just have to just dig through everything,” said one critic.

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

Nonetheless, Ye refused to apologize for his vision, rejecting any notion that he was being “insensitive” to the homeless.

“I’m an innovator,” he told Fox News during an interview at GAP Times Square. “And I’m not here to sit up and apologize for my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

He added, “I’m up here literally working on homeless shelters,” and has the documents to prove it. “So no one can tell me I’m insensitive when that stuff that I think about every single day and actually have put my mind and innovation to.”

Kanye West Teases New Yeezy Collection

It appears Kanye West has taken the garbage bag design inspiration a step further with his latest collection. According to a recent post, Ye will soon be selling backpacks that appear to bear a distinct resemblance to a garbage bag.

Kanye took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a promotional image from a new Yeezy collection. The model wears an oversized boot similar to the unmistakable Balenciaga Steroid boot Kanye West has been sporting all year, as well as an oversized hooded jacket and backpack.

However, the bag strapped across the model’s shoulders looks more like a trash bag than a typical rucksack. Check out the fit below.

While it’s unclear who is modeling the latest merch, Ye tagged Candace Swanepoel in the pic. The South African model also appeared in a promo pic for Kanye’s new YZY GAP SHDZ.