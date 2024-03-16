Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Accused Of “Fleecing” Rolling Loud After Disastrous “Performance”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ah Kanye West, he never ceases to create controversy everywhere he goes. Despite his blatant antisemitism and seemingly endless social media diatribes, people keep showing up to support him. On Thursday (March 14), West and his Vultures collaborator, Ty Dolla $ign, were pegged to perform at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. In fact, the annual festival actually added a day so they had a slot. But among the hundreds (or thousands) that showed up were many angry fans, who left disappointed by the duo’s set.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, they didn’t actually perform new material from their album—it was essentially another glorified listening party. West reportedly just meandered around the stage with a mic in his hand but didn’t actually rap. If he did, nobody heard it.

Of course, that didn’t stop West from bringing out some of his collaborators. Guests including Quavo and Freddie Gibbs joined the duo onstage—who also just walked around apparently—and at one point, 10-year old North West emerged alongside several of her friends to jump around to “Talking.”

After they all left the stage, an anonymous DJ played roughly a half-hour’s worth of old Kanye West classics, including “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” “All of the Lights” and “Runaway.” He never came back.

Reactions on social media were swift, with many commenting on how Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign basically ripped off Rolling Loud organizers. As one person wrote, “Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign after fleecing Rolling Loud.”

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign after fleecing Rolling Loud pic.twitter.com/VHjItKAYSM — ۟ (@luvhartxx) March 15, 2024

I had a work event tonight at rolling loud. And I just want to say that BTS, SUGA and J-hope have ruined concert and festivals for me. Because what I witnessed tonight was just unacceptable. Kanye West performed, well he walked on stage. He didn’t even have a mic. And then he… pic.twitter.com/zkEdjGwq7V — Hope_On_The_Street (@gotjams13) March 15, 2024

Rolling Loud continues on Saturday (March 16) with performances by Post Malone, $uicide Boy$, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Larry June and Flo Milli, among others. The concert wraps up on Sunday (March 17) with appearances by likes of Future x Metro Boomin, Don Tolliver, Bryson Tiller, Ski Mask the Slump God, NLE Choppa, That Mexican OT and Chief Keef.