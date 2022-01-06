Kanye West Will Reportedly Headline Coachella 2022

Kanye West is also considering bringing his Sunday Service gospel-themed show to Coachella on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Kanye West is slated to headline the 2022 Coachella Festival, according to various reports.

Variety reported sources informed them Yeezy would be headlining the festival on Sunday while Billie Eilish will be the main event on Saturday.

Furthermore, according to Billboard, Kanye is also considering staging a second Sunday Service performance at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Ye first brought his gospel-themed show to the festival in 2019, his fourth time on the bill.

Billboard reports Kanye West is close to confirming his place closing the show on consecutive Sundays, April 17 and 24. Sunday Service is expected to feature on the April 17 performance which fittingly, falls on Easter Sunday.

Coachella promoter Goldenvoice is expected to make an official announcement regarding the festival line-up this week. The reunited EDM trio Swedish House Mafia is rumored to be the third headliner.

The sold-out festival is scheduled to take place at its usual location of the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif. The festival has been postponed due to the pandemic four times, the original headliners were Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine. Travis Scott was stripped from the bill last month following the Astroworld tragedy in November.

However, there are concerns the festival may be postponed a further time due to the alarming omicron surge. Earlier this week, January’s Grammy Awards were indefinitely postponed following discussions with city officials, health and safety experts.