Karol G Uses Coachella Stage To Speak Out About ICE Arrests

Karol G uses her historic Coachella headline to speak directly about ICE arrests and the Latino community struggling across the country.

Karol G took the Coachella stage on April 12 and turned her historic headlining set into a powerful statement about the Latino community facing ICE enforcement operations nationwide.

The Colombian superstar didn’t just perform a 26-song setlist with appearances from Becky G, Wisin, Mariah Angeliq, and Greg Gonzalez.

She used one of the biggest platforms in music to speak directly to what her people are experiencing right now.

“This is about my Latinos who have been struggling in this country lately,” she told the crowd. “We stand for them, I stand for my Latina community. I’m proud because this brings out the best of us, unity, resilience, a strong spirit.”

Karol G premieres unreleased song alongside Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez during her Coachella headlining set. pic.twitter.com/EvWeealdTk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2026

The message landed hard because everyone in that crowd knew exactly what she was referencing without uttering the names of Donald Trump or ICE.

She continued by emphasizing that her community’s presence at Coachella wasn’t about exclusion but about celebration and pride.

What made this moment even more significant was the fact that Karol G had been warned beforehand not to speak about ICE at all.

In a Playboy interview published days before her set, she revealed that people close to her were concerned about the consequences.

“People will say, ‘It’s better you don’t,'” she explained, noting that speaking out could potentially put her visa status at risk. But she did it anyway, because some things matter more than playing it safe.

She acknowledged the historic weight of the moment too, saying she was the first Latina woman to headline Coachella, but adding that it “feels late.”

She gave credit to the legendary Latina artists who came before her and made her moment possible, including Bad Bunny, the first Spanish-language artist to headline the festival in 2023.

Karol G will return for Coachella’s second weekend on April 18, 2026, but that first night belonged to something bigger than music.