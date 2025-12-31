Kelis Bikini Beach Body & Ample Cleavage Got the Internet Thirsty AF

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kelis dropped bikini pics that showcased her curves and had the whole internet gasping for air and reaching for cold water.

Kelis hit the timeline with a set of beach thirst traps that had dudes drooling and timelines overheating. The singer served a full-blown wet dream in high-def – literally.

She hit the surf in a striped bikini so tiny it looked like it was holding on for dear life. Waves crashed into her thighs, her skin glistened like she was dipped in baby oil. The bikini top barely held it together—literally.

The first few pics had her kneeling in the water, thighs soaked, cleavage front and center. The sunlight bounced off her curves like it was trying to show off for her.

And those necklaces laying across her chest? They weren’t accessories—they were props making the whole scene look like a fantasy shoot.

Then she leaned forward. Boom. That angle. The sun hit the top of her breasts and the curve of her waist just right. Her arms looked toned as hell, holding herself up while the ocean tried to get handsy.

And then she hit us with the switch-up.

In another post, she rocked a black cut-out one-piece that fit like a second skin. It hugged her body so tight it looked airbrushed on.

Her cleavage got even more lifted, and the water dripping between her breasts was doing the most. Her stomach, hips, everything—on full display. The red lips, slicked-back hair, and that “watch me” energy?

Game over.