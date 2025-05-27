Kevin Liles Exposes Alleged $30M “Extortion” Plot By Former Def Jam Rapper Lady Luck

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Liles said he won’t pay Lady Luck’s $30 million demand and called her sexual assault allegation a false story meant to destroy his reputation.

Kevin Liles attempted to get ahead of a looming sexual assault allegation Tuesday (May 27) by releasing a statement accusing rapper Lady Luck of trying to extort him for $30 million.

The longtime music executive said he received a letter from Shanell Jones—known professionally as Lady Luck—and her attorneys demanding a multi-million dollar payout or she would publish a book and file a lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Lady Luck allegedly threatened to claim that Liles groomed her 26 years ago, exposed himself and pressured her into oral sex while she was in his car.

Liles flatly denied the accusations and described them as a calculated attempt to damage his name. He even launched a website using Lady Luck’s name, ladylucksownwords.com, to combat the claims.

In addition to her social media posts, Liles and his team also decided to publish Lady Luck’s criminal records.

“None of this ever happened,” Liles wrote. “Her threatened allegations are totally false. And they are contradicted by Ms. Jones’s many public statements about me and her experience at Def Jam. Rather than pay her and her legal team, I am publicly addressing what I view to be an extortion attempt.”

Liles said he signed Jones to Def Jam in 1999 and gave her opportunities to build a Hip-Hop career. He said her career didn’t meet expectations, and she was eventually dropped from the label.

He pointed to her criminal history, including felony convictions for armed robbery and heroin distribution and said she has publicly admitted to criminal behavior in interviews.

Despite her past, Liles said he continued to support her when asked, including helping her as recently as last year.

Liles cited past interviews and social media posts in which Jones praised him, referred to him as a mentor and maintained a close relationship with his family.

He also referenced her comments in podcasts from 2016, 2022 and 2023, where she denied any inappropriate sexual interactions with older men, which he said contradicted her current claims.

Liles said he believes Jones is motivated by money and frustration over her stalled career.

“Regardless of my empathy for Ms. Jones, I will not be extorted, nor will I pay a dollar to those that threaten to ruin my reputation or the legacy I intend to leave the culture I’ve spent my life serving,” Liles said.

Kevin Liles said he became concerned after seeing Jones appear intoxicated during recent media appearances where she discussed drug use and unusual spiritual beliefs.

Liles said his legal team will handle the situation and he plans to continue his work in the community despite the emotional toll of the accusations.

He’s also facing a separate civil lawsuit filed in 2025 by Jane Doe, who accuses him of sexual assault and harassment between 2000 and 2002.

That case also names Universal Music Group and Def Jam as defendants. The defense argues the claims are too old and were previously settled, while the plaintiff cites a New York law that temporarily allows old claims to be filed.

Motions to dismiss are pending.