Kid Rock Reinforces Anti-Immigrant Stance After ICE Raids Shut Down His Nashville Restaurant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Kid Rock responded to backlash after ICE raids in Nashville exposed undocumented workers at his bar, despite his vocal support for strict immigration laws.

Kid Rock responded Monday (May 19) to growing criticism after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Nashville reportedly led to his restaurant closing early to avoid undocumented workers from being arrested.

The outspoken entertainer, who has long backed Donald Trump’s immigration policies, issued a statement distancing himself from the staffing at his H#### Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, which was reportedly left short-handed after the ICE presence in the city.

“Clearly I do not have anything to do with day to day operations at my H#### Tonk – but it’s good click bait, I get it,” he said. “That being said I 100% support getting illegal criminals out of our country no matter where they are. I also like President Trump want to speed up the process of getting GREAT immigrants into our country – LEGALLY!”

Clearly I do not have anything to do with day to day operations at my H#### Tonk – but it’s good click bait, I get it. That being said I 100% support getting illegal criminals out of our country no matter where they are. I also like President Trump want to speed up the process of… https://t.co/1M0dn8rhLu — KidRock (@KidRock) May 19, 2025

The comment followed reports that his restaurant, like many others in the area, had employed undocumented workers in the kitchen, despite Kid Rock’s public stance against illegal immigration.

The contradiction has drawn scrutiny, particularly given his repeated calls for stricter border enforcement and his alignment with Trump’s hardline immigration agenda.

Kid Rock has previously made his views on immigration clear and his support for Trump remains unwavering.

“You think I like Trump because he’s a nice guy? I’m not electing the deacon of a church,” Kid Rock told Rolling Stone. That m########### likes to win. He likes to cheat in his f###### golf game. I want that guy on my team. I want the guy who goes, ‘I’m going to fight with you.'”