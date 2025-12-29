Kim Kardashian Gets Flack From PETA After Buying Load Of Puppies

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian got slammed by animal rights activists after she gave each of her four kids a Pomeranian puppy for Christmas.

The reality star posted photos of four fluffy dogs on her Instagram Stories with the simple caption “Each kid got a puppy.” But PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk wasn’t having it.

Kim’s puppy post came alongside her Christmas family photos showing the kids in matching SKIMS pajamas. The four Pomeranian puppies looked cozy, snuggled together on a fluffy blanket.

“Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups,” Newkirk told the Daily Mail on Sunday.

Newkirk called Kim’s decision “inexcusably callous” for ignoring homeless animals that need homes. She said Kim could “make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter.”

PETA also went after Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian for getting a black Labrador puppy. The animal rights group suggested both sisters support “a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis.”

Kim shares North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West. The SKIMS founder hasn’t responded to the criticism yet.

Social media users piled on, questioning whether young kids should receive pets as presents.

Many pointed out that puppies need serious care and training.

The Kardashian family kept their Christmas celebration low-key this year. They gathered at Kendall Jenner’s Beverly Hills mansion for the second year running, sticking with “just family” instead of their usual star-studded party.

Reps for the Kardashians didn’t respond to requests for comment about PETA’s statements.