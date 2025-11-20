Kim Kardashian Tricked Into Moon Landing Hoax By The Most Unreliable Source Ever

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Khloé Kardashian admitted she helped shape Kim Kardashian’s belief that the moon landing was staged, fueling a controversy that NASA quickly addressed.

Khloé Kardashian took the blame for igniting Kim Kardashian‘s belief that the 1969 moon landing was a hoax during a recent interview, admitting she helped fuel the conspiracy theory that has stirred headlines and online debate.

The confession followed Kim’s viral remarks during an October episode of The Kardashians, in which the SKIMS mogul claimed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin never made it to the lunar surface.

In a confessional, Kim said, “I don’t think we did. I think it was fake. I’ve seen a few videos (of) Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen?”

“I don’t believe in the moon landing (either),” Khloé told People. “That’s very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I’ve gotten her into a lot of trouble!”

Khloé, 40, said she and her brother, Rob Kardashian, played a role in shaping Kim’s view. “I don’t think it happened. I think me and my brother (Rob Kardashian), we’ve fed her a lot of information. I don’t know, I feel bad about that, but I’m going to die on this hill!”

NASA didn’t let the claim slide. The agency responded on social media, writing, “Yes, @kimkardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!”

The Apollo program, which ran from 1961 to 1972, included six successful crewed landings. The first, Apollo 11, took place on July 20, 1969, when Armstrong and Aldrin famously walked on the moon while Michael Collins orbited above.

Despite overwhelming scientific evidence, moon landing denial has persisted for decades.

A 2019 YouGov poll found that 10% of Americans either didn’t believe or weren’t sure the moon landing happened. Common claims include suspicions over the waving flag, lack of stars in photos and alleged inconsistencies in shadows, arguments long debunked by experts and NASA.

Khloé added that she doesn’t expect any official acknowledgment from the government.

“Because then if they admit that didn’t happen… I mean, there’s a long list of things you can look into, and some are too scary to talk about publicly because you don’t want anyone getting mad at you,” she said.

In the episode, Kim attempted to convince All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson of her theory.

Buzz Aldrin, now 95, has occasionally made ambiguous remarks in interviews that conspiracy theorists have seized on, though he has consistently affirmed that the moon landing was real.

Aldrin’s comments have often been taken out of context or misinterpreted.