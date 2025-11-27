Kim Kardashian’s “All’s Fair” Defies Critics With Season 2 Renewal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian’s “All’s Fair” scored a second season renewal on Hulu despite a dismal 3% critic rating and strong viewer numbers.

Kim Kardashian landed a major win in streaming television as Hulu officially renewed her legal drama All’s Fair for a second season, despite the show receiving a brutal 3% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes just weeks after its November 4 premiere.

The renewal comes on the heels of All’s Fair pulling in 3.2 million global views, making it Hulu’s most-watched scripted debut in three years. While critics panned the series, viewers responded more favorably, giving it a 66% audience score on the same platform.

Kardashian plays Allura Grant, a sharp-tongued divorce attorney running an all-women law firm in Los Angeles. The show, created by Ryan Murphy, features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts, all wrapped in Murphy’s signature high-gloss production style.

The SKIMS mogul didn’t shy away from the negative press. Instead, she leaned into it, posting a carousel of scathing reviews on Instagram shortly after the show debuted. One of the posts even highlighted how the criticism helped fuel curiosity and buzz around the show.

This marks Kardashian’s first lead role in a scripted series, following her smaller part in Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate. The renewal signals a pivotal moment in her acting journey as she balances her growing entertainment resume with her business ventures and legal studies.

The show’s performance highlights the widening gap between critical reception and audience engagement, a trend that continues to shape renewal decisions in the streaming world. Despite its rocky reviews, All’s Fair now joins Murphy’s growing lineup of successful series across multiple platforms.

Hulu has not yet released production details or a premiere date for the second season.