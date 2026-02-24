King Harris Posts Pictures Of 50 Cent Holding Giant Sex Toys As War Continues

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

King Harris posted vintage photos of 50 Cent holding adult toys at a radio station after the rapper called him an “Albino” in their feud.

King Harris escalated his war with 50 Cent by posting vintage photos of the rapper holding giant dilods during a radio appearance.

T.I.’s son unleashed the images after 50 Cent called him an “Albino” in their ongoing social media battle, which began when the G-Unit boss targeted Tiny Harris.

The photos show a younger 50 Cent at France’s Skyrock radio station holding flesh-colored adult products while wearing headphones and a cap.

King Harris captioned the post with brutal commentary targeting the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star’s Broadway career and personal life.

“Curtis the Johnson Juggler DIS DA MAGIC STICK YOU TALKIN BOUT🤔 I just know dis tuff & buff ass n#### ain’t outchea in the general public ‘gripping dix’ in real life. This what you gotta do to sell out broadway huh ‘Fiffy’😂😂😂Keep Posting LIL NI66A You Got Da ‘Right Ones’ dis time. DAMN MS JACKSON YO SON A FREAKY MAN WISH YOU WAS HERE TO WHOOP HIS ASS‼️”

The vintage images aren’t completely random since 50 Cent actually launched his own adult toy line back in 2005 called “Magic Stick” through his G-Unit brand.

The business venture included various products marketed toward his Hip-Hop audience during the height of his commercial success.

This latest exchange stems from 50 Cent’s Instagram attack on Tiny Harris, where he posted unflattering photos of T.I.’s wife.

T.I. responded to 50 Cent’s disrespect by releasing a diss track called “What It’s Come To,” where he addressed the Queens rapper directly. The artist defended his wife and family while calling out 50 Cent’s behavior as childish and attention-seeking.

The feud shows no signs of stopping as both sides continue trading insults across Instagram and other social platforms.

King Harris appears determined to match 50 Cent’s energy while defending his family’s honor in this very public Hip-Hop beef.