KNOW YA HIP HOP: Rihanna And Tupac Shakur’s Performance After Jail

On November 4, 2021, the Universal Hip Hop Museum and AllHipHop.com are set to celebrate Hip Hop History Month by highlighting the first Hip-Hop female billionaire Rihanna and the first performance of Tupac Shakur after being released from the Clinton Correctional Facility.

R&B singer Rihanna is more than just a pretty face with an infectious voice. She is more than Jay-Z’s protégé or one of the coolest people in pop culture. She is more than the 250 million records that she sold worldwide or the Hip Hop’s Helen of Troy (run through the names of all the men who would kill to call her bae).



The billionaire is more than the world’s wealthiest female musician and the honorary title of Ambassador for Culture and Youth in Barbados. The 33-year-old is all that and then some, and included in this Hip Hop History Month celebration because she simply embodies the swag, essence, and hustle of the culture.



The third bout between boxing titans Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield went down at Caesar’s Palace on Saturday, November 4, 1995. The fight was an absolute slugfest Bowe won with a knockout in the 9th bagging the $16 million purse.



The after-fight party was presented by Suge Knight and featured performances from 2Pac and Tha Dogg Pound 💯 The 662 club was owned by the Death Row founder and it was 2pac’s first performance after his release from prison.



Pac had been released from jail three weeks earlier after serving an 8-month sentence. It is said that he recorded future bangers “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” and “I Ain’t Mad Atcha” just days after his release.

This “Know Ya Hip Hop” Moment has been brought to you by @uhhmuseum x @allhiphopcom



