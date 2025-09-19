Ky Frost Walks Free After Fatal Shooting Of Rapper T-Hood

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ky Frost was cleared in the shooting death of rapper T-Hood after police ruled the fatal gunfire was an act of self-defense during a domestic dispute.

Ky Frost has been officially cleared in the shooting death of T-Hood, with Gwinnett County police concluding that the 24-year-old acted in self-defense during a violent confrontation at a Georgia residence.

Investigators wrapped up their probe into the August 8 incident that left rapper Tevin Hood, known professionally as T-Hood, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the altercation took place at a home near Snellville and stemmed from an escalating domestic dispute involving Frost’s sister, Kelsie Frost.

“Tevin was the primary aggressor that night,” a police spokesperson said. Detectives allege T-Hood initiated the confrontation and brandished a weapon before Frost responded with gunfire.

Frost, the son of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Kirk Frost and Rasheeda, reportedly drew his own firearm and shot T-Hood, who later died at a hospital. Police said Frost remained at the scene and cooperated fully with investigators.

The case has now been forwarded to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review. While no charges have been filed, prosecutors will determine whether to proceed based on the police recommendation.

Surveillance footage obtained by TMZ played a key role in the investigation. The video allegedly shows T-Hood physically attacking Kelsie Frost in a prior incident.

That footage, combined with witness statements, helped shape the determination of self-defense.

Police also noted that T-Hood had previously been involved in a domestic violence incident with Kelsie. The rapper, who was 33 at the time of his death, had been dating her in the months leading up to the shooting.

An autopsy revealed that T-Hood was shot four times in the back. Despite that detail, authorities maintained that Frost’s actions were legally justified.

T-Hood had survived a separate shooting earlier in the year and was gaining traction in Atlanta’s Hip-Hop scene with songs like “Load Up.”

The Frost family has not issued a public statement since the incident.

Meanwhile, T-Hood’s relatives have hired legal counsel and expressed their intent to pursue justice through criminal or civil channels.

The District Attorney’s office has not announced when it will make a final charging decision.